Vison scores winning run, AZL Dodgers Mota beats AZL Brewers Blue 3-2 in walk-off finish

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jeremiah Vison scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the ninth inning, as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Brewers Blue 3-2 on Saturday.

Vison scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The AZL Brewers Blue tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Alex Hall hit a two-run single.

Reliever Daniel Cruz (3-1) got one out to get the win. Henry Medina (1-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Alfonso Guillen doubled and singled in the win.

Hall singled three times, driving home two runs for the AZL Brewers Blue.