Trahan’s single leads Louisville over Scranton/WB in 10 innings

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Alex Blandino scored on a single and Brian O'Grady scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Louisville Bats to an 8-6 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday.

Blandino scored the go-ahead run on the single after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Sherman Johnson and then went to third on a single by Blake Trahan.

After Scranton/WB's Clint Frazier scored on a strikeout in the bottom of the eighth, Louisville tied the game 6-6 in the next half-inning when Narciso Crook hit a solo home run.

Louisville starter Vladimir Gutierrez allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked two. R.J. Alaniz (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while J.P. Feyereisen (7-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Crook was a double short of the cycle in the win.

Trey Amburgey homered and singled, scoring two runs for the RailRiders.