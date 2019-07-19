Plummer’s double leads Palm Beach to 6-2 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Plummer hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 6-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.

The double by Plummer started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Imeldo Diaz hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Bryce Denton.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when Nick Dunn hit an RBI single, bringing home Nolan Gorman.

Palm Beach right-hander Edgar Gonzalez (5-12) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chris Vallimont (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after he allowed five runs on just four hits over six innings.