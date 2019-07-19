Diamondbacks face Brewers, look to build on Kelly’s solid showing

Milwaukee Brewers (51-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-48, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-9, 5.18 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (2-3, 6.21 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly went seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with six strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks are 20-23 in home games. Arizona's lineup has 139 home runs this season, Ketel Marte leads the club with 21 homers.

The Brewers are 21-26 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 164 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with 34, averaging one every 9.8 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Zach Davies earned his eighth victory and Ryan Braun went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Yoan Lopez took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs and has 58 RBIs. Christian Walker is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .709. Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-28 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .275 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jarrod Dyson: day-to-day (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).