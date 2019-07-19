Slumping Tigers look to break 4-game slide

Toronto Blue Jays (36-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-63, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (5-10, 3.25 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-6, 7.01 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 12-32 in home games. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .292, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .349.

The Blue Jays are 18-32 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .299.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with nine home runs and is slugging .448. Jeimer Candelario is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 17 home runs and is batting .292. Teoscar Hernandez is 5-for-24 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .254 batting average, 7.39 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).