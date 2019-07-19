Pomares hits for cycle, sparks AZL Giants Black’s 12-10 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jairo Pomares hit for the cycle, as the AZL Giants Black topped the AZL White Sox 12-10 on Friday.

Pomares singled in the first, tripled in the third, homered in the sixth and doubled in the eighth.

With the game tied 2-2, AZL White Sox batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including two RBI each from Tyler Osik and Logan Glass.

After AZL Giants Black added three runs in the fifth, the AZL Giants Black took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Pomares homered to bring home Cesar Gonzalez and Ghordy Santos.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Giants Black later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Bryan Hernandez hit a solo home run, while Pomares hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Garrett Frechette in the eighth.

AZL White Sox saw its comeback attempt come up short after DJ Gladney hit an RBI single, driving in Samil Polanco in the eighth inning to cut the AZL Giants Black lead to 12-10.

Jasier Herrera (4-1) got the win in relief while Yoelvin Silven (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL White Sox, Osik doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs. Polanco doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.