Ferguson’s single leads Delmarva to 5-2 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jaylen Ferguson hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 5-2 win over the West Virginia Power on Thursday.

The single by Ferguson capped a three-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 3-1 lead after Ryne Ogren scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The Shorebirds later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Alexis Torres hit an RBI single, while JC Encarnacion hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Juan Echevarria (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while West Virginia starter Evan Johnson (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Power did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Ryan Ramiz doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Power.