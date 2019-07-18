Pfeifer leads Florida to 4-2 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Philip Pfeifer struck out 17 hitters over eight innings, leading the Florida Fire Frogs over the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Pfeifer (3-6) allowed three hits to get the win.

Florida went up 4-0 in the eighth after Riley Delgado hit a two-run double and then scored on a forceout.

In the bottom of the ninth, Palm Beach saw its comeback attempt come up short after scoring two runs to cut the deficit to two on an RBI double by Nolan Gorman and an RBI single by Imeldo Diaz.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Diego Cordero (1-2) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Dennis Ortega doubled and singled twice for the Cardinals.

Florida improved to 6-3 against Palm Beach this season.