Rojas, Correa lead the way for Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Joshua Rojas homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Round Rock Express beat the Memphis Redbirds 11-8 on Wednesday.
Carlos Correa doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Round Rock.
Trailing 7-5, the Express took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Rojas hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.
The Express later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Jamie Ritchie hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Rojas to secure the victory.
Kent Emanuel (4-1) got the win in relief while Jesus Cruz (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Several Redbirds chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Johan Mieses homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.
