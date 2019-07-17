Paddack takes no-hitter into 8th as Padres beat Marlins 3-2

San Diego Padres' Chris Paddack pitches to Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper during the first inning a baseball game Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two relievers got the final four outs to complete a three-hitter and help the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Wednesday night.

The Padres, who played their first game in 1969, are the only major league team never to have thrown a no-hitter.

After Starlin Castro homered leading off the eighth, Paddack (6-4) retired the next two batters and then departed, matching the longest outing of his career. He struck out eight, walked one, threw 94 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.70.

The performance came in Paddack's first appearance against the Marlins, who made the right-hander an eighth-round draft choice in 2015 and traded him to San Diego for reliever Fernando Rodney the following year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer, his seventh, against Trevor Richards (3-11) to help San Diego break a four-game losing streak.

Paddack retired the first 15 batters before Cesar Puello reached on a throwing error by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Pinch hitter Yadiel Rivera, who walked with two out in the sixth, was the only other baserunner against Paddack.

Kirby Yates pitched around back-to-back throwing errors to start the ninth for his 31st save. Castro's two-out RBI single made it 3-2 before Yates struck out Curtis Granderson with two on for the win.

Paddack dominated from the outset against the lowest-scoring team in the majors. He needed only eight pitches in the first inning and struck out four of the first five batters. Garrett Cooper was so badly fooled by a pitch he whiffed and sent his bat flying into the eighth row, where it landed on an empty seat.

The Padres scored three times in the fourth after Richards retired the first two batters. Greg Garcia hit an RBI single, and Hedges' homer bounced off the top of the bullpen fence.

Richards allowed three runs in five innings.

CLOSE CALL

The Marlins nearly broke up the no-hitter with two out in the sixth, when Miguel Rojas hit a line drive that popped out of first baseman Eric Hosmer's glove. Hosmer scrambled after the ball and tagged Rojas as he slid headfirst into the base.

Umpire Paul Nauert called Rojas out, and the call stood after a 2½-minute review.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Padres optioned LHP Robbie Erlin to Triple-A El Paso and reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the bereavement leave list.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (5-4, 3.46), who is scheduled to start the rubber game of the series Thursday afternoon, is 2-1 with a 1.56 ERA in three career outings against San Diego.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 6.30) is scheduled to make his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports