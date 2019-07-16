Mangieri hits two homers as Greensboro defeats Hagerstown 9-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Luke Mangieri hit a pair of homers, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 9-3 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Tuesday.

Grant Koch and Connor Kaiser also homered for the Grasshoppers.

The home runs by Mangieri, both two-run shots, came in the first and fifth innings off Francys Peguero.

Greensboro right-hander Luis Nova (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Peguero (2-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over five innings.