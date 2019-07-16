Wade, Curletta lift Portland over New Hampshire 4-0

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Joey Curletta had two hits and two RBI, and Konner Wade allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs topped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-0 on Tuesday.

Wade (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out six.

In the top of the second, Portland grabbed the lead on a single by Jerry Downs that scored Tate Matheny. The Sea Dogs then added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Marcus Wilson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bobby Dalbec, while Curletta hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Hector Perez (5-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Fisher Cats were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.