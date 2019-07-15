Greene, Kreidler lead Connecticut to 14-10 win over Tri-City

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Riley Greene hit a two-run single in the second inning, and Ryan Kreidler had two hits and scored two runs as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 14-10 on Monday.

The single by Greene came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Connecticut took the lead when Kreidler scored on an error and then scored on three more plays, including RBI singles by Kona Quiggle and Jordan Verdon.

The Tigers later added five runs in the third and one in the fifth and eighth to secure the victory.

Kory Behenna (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Derek West (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Connecticut took advantage of some erratic Tri-City pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, the ValleyCats hit a season-high four home runs. Zach Biermann homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the ValleyCats.