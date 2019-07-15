Spangenberg’s single leads San Antonio to 11-1 win over Nashville

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to an 11-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Monday.

The single by Spangenberg started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Missions a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, David Freitas hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Travis Shaw.

Miguel Sanchez (3-4) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nashville starter Seth Maness (5-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.