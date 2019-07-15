Ockimey’s single leads Pawtucket to 2-1 win over Louisville

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Josh Ockimey hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Louisville Bats on Monday.

Rusney Castillo scored on the play to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Chad De La Guerra and then went to third on a double play.

After Pawtucket added a run in the fourth when Cole Sturgeon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jantzen Witte, the Bats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Aristides Aquino scored on a wild pitch.

Pawtucket starter Kyle Hart (5-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tejay Antone (2-3) took the tough loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and seven hits over six innings.

With the win, Pawtucket improved to 3-1 against Louisville this season.