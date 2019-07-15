Wells leads Bowie to 4-2 win over Harrisburg

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Alex Wells allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the Harrisburg Senators in a 4-2 win on Monday.

Wells (8-1) allowed two runs while striking out four to pick up the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Harrisburg cut into the lead when Dante Bichette scored on a wild pitch.

Bowie answered in the bottom of the frame when Ryan McKenna hit an RBI double, driving in Cedric Mullins.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Baysox tacked on another run in the sixth when Martin Cervenka hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rylan Bannon.

Harrisburg saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Banks scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the Bowie lead to 4-2.

Jacob Condra-Bogan (4-4) went three innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.