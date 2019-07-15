Noriega, Cabrera and Castillo shut out AZL Dodgers Mota, AZL Royals wins 8-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Cruz Noriega, Rovaldis Cabrera and Adriam Castillo combined for a shutout as the AZL Royals defeated the AZL Dodgers Mota 8-0 on Monday.

Noriega (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Julian Smith (0-2) went two innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while walking three in the Arizona League game.

AZL Royals started the scoring in the second inning when Edickson Soto hit an RBI single and Tyler Tolbert scored when a runner was thrown out.

AZL Royals later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run third.

The AZL Dodgers Mota were blanked for the third time this season, while the AZL Royals' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.