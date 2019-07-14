Herron’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 3-2 win over Lynchburg

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Jimmy Herron hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 3-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Herron scored Tyler Payne to tie the game 2-2.

The Pelicans took the lead for good in the fourth when Jose Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wladimir Galindo.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Paul Richan (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Juan Hillman (3-10) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Lynchburg won the first game 6-1.