Leon, Rondon lift Orem over Idaho Falls 6-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Adrian Rondon doubled and singled twice, and Matt Leon allowed just two hits over six innings as the Orem Owlz topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 6-2 on Sunday.

Leon allowed one run while striking out seven.

Idaho Falls tied the game 2-2 in the seventh after Rhett Aplin hit an RBI single, scoring Brady McConnell.

Orem answered in the next half-inning when Kevin Arias hit an RBI single, driving in Brandon White.

The Owlz added to their lead in the ninth when Arias hit a three-run triple.

Shane Kelso (1-1) got the win in relief while Derrick Adams (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.