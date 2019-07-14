Giants to face Brewers on the road

San Francisco Giants (42-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-45, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (2-3, 5.64 ERA, LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs



The Brewers are 28-19 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 156 home runs this season, third in the league. Christian Yelich leads them with 31, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Giants are 22-23 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a average of .256. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-4. Jeremy Jeffress earned his third victory and Keston Hiura went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Reyes Moronta took his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 103 hits and has 67 RBIs. Jesus Aguilar is 10-for-20 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Evan Longoria leads the Giants with 13 home runs and is batting .239. Austin Slater is 9-for-20 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).