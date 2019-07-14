Szczur’s triple leads AZL D-backs to 11-4 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Matt Szczur hit a run-scoring triple in the first inning, leading the AZL D-backs to an 11-4 win over the AZL Angels on Sunday.

The triple by Szczur, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL D-backs a 1-0 lead before Szczur scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Trailing 4-1, the AZL Angels cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jose Guzman hit an RBI double, bringing home Jose Reyes.

The AZL D-backs later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the sixth.

Tyler Holton (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Angels starter William English (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.