Guerra’s triple leads AZL Cubs 2 to 6-3 win over AZL White Sox

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Alexander Guerra hit a three-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 6-3 win over the AZL White Sox on Sunday.

The triple by Guerra scored Rochest Cruz, Bryce Windham, and Luis Verdugo and was the game's last scoring play.

The AZL Cubs 2 tied the game 3-3 when Carlos Morfa scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Jamie Galazin (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Caleb Freeman (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.