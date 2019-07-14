Savarino scores twice, Real Salt Lake routs Union 4-0

Jefferson Savarino had two goals and an assist to help Real Salt Lake beat the Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday night.

In the 23rd minute, Savarino ran behind Aaron Herrera's long ball, trapped it forward to where he could get it first and finished with a left-footed shot. In the 71st, Kyle Beckerman found Savarino open 25 yards from goal and Savarino sent home a one-hopper to double the lead.

Savarino pounced on a defensive miscue in the 81st minute and back-heal flicked to Albert Rusnák, who punched it in to make it 3-0 for Real Salt Lake (9-9-2).

Damir Kreilach finished from close range to cap the scoring in the 89th minute. RSL has won three of its last four.

The Union dropped to 10-6-6.