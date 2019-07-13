Carpenter, Urena lift Mobile over Tennessee 9-4

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jhoan Urena hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Tyler Carpenter allowed just four hits over six innings as the Mobile BayBears defeated the Tennessee Smokies 9-4 on Saturday.

Carpenter (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one run.

Mobile started the scoring with a big second inning, when Urena scored on a stolen base and Zane Gurwitz scored on a single and Jo Adell hit a two-run double.

The BayBears later added three runs in the fifth and two in the ninth. In the fifth, Urena hit a two-run home run, while Gurwitz and Erick Salcedo both drove in a run in the ninth.

Alex Lange (2-2) went five innings, allowing seven runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked three.