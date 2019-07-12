Bewley leads Lexington to 5-4 win over Greenville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Brhet Bewley had three hits and scored two runs as the Lexington Legends topped the Greenville Drive 5-4 on Friday.

Greenville tied the game 1-1 in the second after Tyler Dearden hit an RBI single, bringing home Kole Cottam.

Lexington answered in the bottom of the frame when Chase Vallot scored on a single and Bewley scored on an error.

The Legends added to their lead in the fourth when Jackson Lueck hit a two-run triple.

Greenville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Grant Williams and Dearden hit solo homers to help cut the Lexington lead to 5-4.

Lexington southpaw Evan Steele (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kevin Biondic (4-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Dearden homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Drive.