Fiers expected to start for the Athletics against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (42-44, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-41, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (4-7, 5.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (8-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 26-20 in home games. Oakland has hit 145 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads them with 21, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The White Sox are 17-24 on the road. Chicago has a collective .257 this season, led by James McCann with an average of .320.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 52 RBIs and is batting .264. Matt Olson is 12-for-42 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 66 RBIs and is batting .278. Eloy Jimenez is 7-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).