McCarthy’s homer leads Durham to 6-4 win over Norfolk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Joe McCarthy hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 6-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday.

The home run by McCarthy scored Nick Solak to tie the game 4-4.

The Bulls took the lead for good in the eighth when Emilio Bonifacio hit a solo home run.

Cole Sulser (5-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Sean Gilmartin (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Zach Vincej homered and singled for the Tides. Christopher Bostick homered and singled.