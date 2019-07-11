Rasquin’s run leads Columbia to 5-2 win over Augusta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Walter Rasquin and Ronny Mauricio scored on an error in the third inning to help the Columbia Fireflies secure a 5-2 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday.

The error, part of a four-run inning, gave the Fireflies a 4-1 lead before Hayden Senger hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Augusta cut into the deficit on a single by Anyesber Sivira that scored Jose Layer.

Columbia right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-8) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gregory Santos (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over three innings.