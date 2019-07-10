Gonzalez leads Salem to 3-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Daniel Gonzalez allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Salem Red Sox over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Gonzalez (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the seventh, Salem added to its lead when Marcus Wilson hit a two-run home run.

Wilmington answered in the bottom of the inning when Cristian Perez hit an RBI single, bringing home MJ Melendez to get within two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Bowlan (3-1) went seven innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one.