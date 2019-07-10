Stevenson’s single leads Dunedin over Tampa in 8 innings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Cal Stevenson hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 10-8 win over the Tampa Tarpons in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Samad Taylor scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Dunedin added insurance runs when Kacy Clemens drew a bases-loaded walk and Christopher Bec hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the inning, Tampa scored on a single by Pablo Olivares that brought home Leonardo Molina. However, the rally ended when Jackson Rees struck Oswaldo Cabrera out to end the game.

The Blue Jays tied the game 7-7 in the seventh when Ryan Noda hit an RBI single, scoring Dalton Pompey.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stevenson singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win. Noda homered and singled, driving in four runs.

Rees (2-0) got the win in relief while Matt Wivinis (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Mickey Gasper homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Tarpons. Cabrera doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Dunedin improved to 8-2 against Tampa this season.