Lakeland beats Bradenton 3-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Brock Deatherage scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 3-1 win over the Bradenton Marauders in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Deatherage scored on the play to give the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Cole Peterson and then went to third on a wild pitch.

After Lakeland added two runs, the Marauders cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Travis Swaggerty hit a solo home run.

Max Green (2-1) got the win in relief while Bradenton starter Joe Jacques (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Flying Tigers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-2.