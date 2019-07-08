Sports
Supak, Wilson lead Biloxi to 4-3 win over Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Weston Wilson homered and had two hits, and Trey Supak allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Mississippi Braves 4-3 on Monday.
Supak (9-4) allowed one run while striking out seven to get the win.
Biloxi started the scoring in the second inning when Jake Gatewood scored on a sacrifice and Wilson scored on a double play.
Trailing 4-1, the Braves cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ryan Casteel hit a two-run home run.
Claudio Custodio (3-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
Biloxi improved to 10-5 against Mississippi this season.
