Cruz, Soriano and Polancic shut out Boise, Hillsboro wins 11-0

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Wilfry Cruz, Franklyn Soriano and Jake Polancic combined for a shutout as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Boise Hawks 11-0 on Sunday.

Cruz (2-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Zak Baayoun (0-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Hillsboro added to its lead when Ricky Martinez hit an RBI double, scoring Nick Grande.

Hillsboro later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run fifth.

Tristin English homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

The Hawks were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.