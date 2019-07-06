Sports
Rosario’s run leads AZL Giants Black to 6-5 win over AZL Cubs 1
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Dilan Rosario scored on a strikeout in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 6-5 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Sunday.
The strikeout capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Black a 6-5 lead after Carter Aldrete hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
Randy Rodriguez (1-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Shane Combs (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Cubs 1, Pedro Martinez singled four times, also stealing a base.
