Kowar leads NW Arkansas to 3-1 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jackson Kowar hurled 6 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals over the Tulsa Drillers in a 3-1 win on Friday.

Kowar (1-1) allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

NW Arkansas got on the board first in the third inning when D.J. Burt scored on a wild pitch and Nick Heath scored on a single.

The Drillers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Zach McKinstry hit a solo home run.

The Naturals tacked on another run in the ninth when Taylor Featherston hit a solo home run.

Edward Paredes (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

With the win, NW Arkansas improved to 6-3 against Tulsa this season.