Goldfarb’s run leads Great Falls to 3-2 win over Billings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Jakob Goldfarb scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 3-2 on Friday.

Goldfarb scored after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Cameron Simmons and then went to third on a single by Simmons.

The single by Simmons scored Sam Abbott to tie the game 2-2.

The Mustangs went up 2-1 when TJ Hopkins scored on an error in the sixth.

Abbott homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Rigo Fernandez (2-0) got the win in relief while Manuel Cachutt (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.