Cronenworth, Santos and Sulser combine for no-hitter as Durham beats Gwinnett 5-0

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth, Luis Santos and Cole Sulser combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Durham Bulls to a 5-0 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Santos (3-1) went three scoreless innings, striking out two and walking three to pick up the win.

In the top of the first, Durham took the lead on a home run by Jason Coats that scored Emilio Bonifacio and Nick Solak. The Bulls then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Dashenko Ricardo scored on a single before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Dalton Kelly in the sixth.

Kolby Allard (6-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out five in the International League game.

Coats homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

The Stripers were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Durham improved to 10-5 against Gwinnett this season.