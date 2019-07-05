Marlins take 4-game skid into matchup with Braves

Miami Marlins (32-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (3-0, 2.35 ERA, .96 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Braves are 20-13 against teams from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .309.

The Marlins are 17-24 on the road. Miami's team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the club with an OBP of .351. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .590. Austin Riley is 6-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 30 extra base hits and is batting .252. Rojas is 18-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 3-7, .262 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Braves Injuries: Anthony Swarzak: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (elbow), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).