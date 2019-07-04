Batavia beats Auburn 3-2

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Harrison Dinicola touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the Auburn Doubledays 3-2 on Thursday.

Dinicola scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Albert Guaimaro and then stole third.

The ground out by Strunc scored Dinicola to give the Muckdogs a 3-2 lead.

J.T. Arruda scored on an error in the second inning to give the Doubledays a 1-0 lead. The Muckdogs came back to take the lead in the third inning when Michael Hernandez hit a solo home run and Dalvy Rosario hit an RBI triple.

Auburn tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Wilmer Perez hit an RBI double, scoring Caldioli Sanfler.

Hernandez homered and doubled in the win.

Starter Julio Frias (1-1) got the win while Davis Moore (0-1) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

Arruda singled three times for the Doubledays.

With the win, Batavia improved to 4-1 against Auburn this season.