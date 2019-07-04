Malis’ double leads West Michigan to 6-4 win over South Bend

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Zach Malis hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 6-4 win over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday.

The double by Malis capped a three-run inning and gave the Whitecaps a 4-3 lead after Nick Quintana hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Cubs tied the game in the eighth inning when Christopher Morel scored on a wild pitch.

The Whitecaps took the lead for good in the eighth when Malis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Quintana.

Jared Tobey (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Fauris Guerrero (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Cubs, Jonathan Sierra homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Cole Roederer doubled and singled.

Despite the loss, South Bend is 9-4 against West Michigan this season.