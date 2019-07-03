Guerrero, Miller lead the way for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Gabriel Guerrero tripled, doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-3 on Wednesday.

Brian Miller had a pair of hits for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville took the lead in the first when it put up five runs, including a three-run triple by Stone Garrett.

The Jumbo Shrimp later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the third.

Jacksonville starter Daniel Castano (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Lillie (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing eight runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.