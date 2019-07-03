Sports

Rea, Happ lead Iowa to 5-2 win over San Antonio

The Associated Press

San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Ian Happ tripled and doubled, and Colin Rea allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Iowa Cubs topped the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Wednesday.

Rea (10-2) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking three to pick up the win.

San Antonio tied the game 1-1 in the first after Tyrone Taylor hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trent Grisham.

The Cubs took the lead in the fourth inning when Phillip Evans hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Donnie Dewees.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the ninth when Trent Giambrone hit an RBI single, bringing home Dewees.

Zack Brown (2-6) went five innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

