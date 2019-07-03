LeGrant hits walk-off single, Lowell beats Vermont 1-0

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Xavier LeGrant hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lowell Spinners topped the Vermont Lake Monsters 1-0 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Spinners swept the three-game series.

Wil Dalton scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a walk by Jaxx Groshans and then went to third on a walk by Nicholas Northcut.

Hildemaro Requena (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Clark Cota (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Lake Monsters were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Spinners' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.