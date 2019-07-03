Villaman, Santos spur Staten Island to 5-2 win over Tri-City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Santos hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Abismael Villaman pitched five scoreless innings as the Staten Island Yankees topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 5-2 on Wednesday.

Villaman (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Staten Island added to its lead when Santos hit a two-run home run.

After Staten Island added two runs in the eighth on a single by Carlos Narvaez, the ValleyCats cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Nathan Perry scored on a wild pitch and Grae Kessinger scored on a groundout.

Lupe Chavez (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

For the ValleyCats, Perry doubled and singled.