Colina leads Fort Myers to 1-0 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Edwar Colina struck out nine hitters over eight innings, leading the Fort Myers Miracle over the Clearwater Threshers in a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Miracle swept the three-game series with the win.

Colina (4-2) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.

The game's only run was scored in the seventh inning when Michael Helman hit a solo home run.

Julian Garcia (5-5) went seven innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Threshers were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

With the win, Fort Myers improved to 8-1 against Clearwater this season.