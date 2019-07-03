Brazil’s Willian out of Copa América final due to injury

Argentina's Sergio Aguero, right, helps Brazil's Willian during a Copa America semifinal soccer match at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP Photo

Brazilian midfielder Willian was ruled out of Sunday's Copa América final against Peru because of a right thigh injury.

Brazil's soccer body said the substitute player will remain with the squad.

Willian felt pain during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Argentina at the Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte.

The midfielder stayed on until the final whistle because coach Tite had already made his three substitutions.

He scored one goal in the tournament in Brazil's 5-0 win against Peru in the third match of group stage.

Tite frequently uses Willian to close midfield gaps and try long-distance shots.

Willian was called to the squad after star striker Neymar picked up a right ankle injury days before Copa América's opening match.

Brazil will play the final at the historic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Underdogs Peru advanced to the final on Wednesday after a 3-0 win against defending champion Chile in Porto Alegre.