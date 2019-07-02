Sports
Sanfler leads Auburn to 6-4 win over West Virginia
AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Caldioli Sanfler had three hits and scored two runs as the Auburn Doubledays beat the West Virginia Black Bears 6-4 on Tuesday.
Auburn went up 5-0 in the third after Wilmer Perez hit a three-run home run.
After the teams traded runs in the fourth, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when William Matthiessen hit a two-run home run and Luke Mangieri hit an RBI single.
Auburn starter Leif Strom (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Braxton Ashcraft (0-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over five innings.
For the Black Bears, Matthiessen homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.
Comments