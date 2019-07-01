O’Neill hits walk-off single in 11th, Biloxi beats Mobile 4-3

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Michael O'Neill hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Mobile BayBears 4-3 on Monday.

Dillon Thomas scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Jake Gatewood.

Bruce Caldwell hit a solo home run in the third inning and Caldwell hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give the Shuckers a 2-0 lead. The BayBears came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when they put up three runs, including a sacrifice fly by Brandon Sandoval that scored Jack Kruger.

Biloxi tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when O'Neill hit an RBI single, scoring Thomas.

Biloxi starter Alec Bettinger allowed three runs and three hits over six innings. He also struck out six and walked two. Devin Williams (7-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bo Way (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Caldwell homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 5-2 against Mobile this season.