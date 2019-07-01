Busby leads Bradenton to 3-2 win over Jupiter

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Busby homered and had two hits as the Bradenton Marauders defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 3-2 on Monday.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Bradenton grabbed the lead when Oneil Cruz scored on an error.

After Bradenton added a run in the sixth on a home run by Busby, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jhonny Santos hit a solo home run.

Bradenton right-hander Gavin Wallace (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Braxton Garrett (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Santos homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Hammerheads.

Bradenton improved to 6-3 against Jupiter this season.