AP source confirms Panik expected to sign with Capitals

A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirms to The Associated Press that free agent forward Richard Panik is expected to sign with the Washington Capitals.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NHL's free agency period doesn't open until Monday afternoon. Canada's TSN.ca first reported the move Sunday night.

Panik has seven seasons of NHL experience, including the past 1½ with Arizona. He had 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 75 games with the Coyotes last season.

Panik was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2009 draft, and has 75 goals and 159 points in 410 career games. He's also played for the Lightning, Toronto and Chicago.

The Capitals are in the market for a third-line forward with Brett Connolly expected to sign with Florida.